First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 572 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,329,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after purchasing an additional 361,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $443.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.93 and a 200-day moving average of $278.47. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $454.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.