First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 360 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

SYBT stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $77,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $312,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

