Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $214.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $216.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

