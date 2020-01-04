Private Trust Co. NA Invests $389,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 145.2% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 8,443 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,484 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Also, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $153.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

