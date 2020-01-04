Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $279.33 and a twelve month high of $496.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.48.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total value of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

