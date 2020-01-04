Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 2,192 Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 18.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of CHDN opened at $134.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.88. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.53 and a twelve month high of $138.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

