Private Trust Co. NA Invests $287,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Chemed by 152.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 71.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 613.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total value of $1,149,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,232 shares of company stock worth $4,294,762 over the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $441.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $265.14 and a twelve month high of $445.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.91 and its 200-day moving average is $410.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

