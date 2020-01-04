Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 492 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

ICF opened at $116.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average of $117.08. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

