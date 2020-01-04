Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,308,000 after acquiring an additional 142,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,068,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,221,000 after buying an additional 162,094 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 993,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 748,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 188,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3789 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

