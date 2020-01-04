Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,400 Shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

CTR opened at $8.81 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

