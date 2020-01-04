Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $204.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $208.33.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

