Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $220,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 115.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 174,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 93,887 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 67.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $118.65 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $122.89. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $26,941,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.