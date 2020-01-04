Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,616,000 after acquiring an additional 328,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 18,355.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $418,297,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CME Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

