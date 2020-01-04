Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,476,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,398,000 after acquiring an additional 323,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.05, for a total transaction of $9,145,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 947,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,665,883.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,130 shares of company stock worth $31,118,453. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $264.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average is $271.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.71 and a 52-week high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

