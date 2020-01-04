General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 66,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 88,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 218,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 927,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.97 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

