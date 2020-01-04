Private Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 78.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 89.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THS opened at $47.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. William Blair upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

