Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of GE opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.