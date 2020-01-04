Private Asset Management Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $77.02 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

