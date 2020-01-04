Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $5,035,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.05 and a twelve month high of $183.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

