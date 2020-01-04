Park National Corp OH Has $67,000 Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Encana were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,785,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encana by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,568,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 539,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECA opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In related news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Also, Director Margaret Anne Mckenzie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECA. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Encana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

