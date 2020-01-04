Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 410.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $102.62 and a 52-week high of $109.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

