Private Trust Co. NA Sells 3,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of EPD opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

