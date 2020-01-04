Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $189.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $119.04 and a 12 month high of $197.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.46.

In other news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

