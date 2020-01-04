Private Trust Co. NA Has $531,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.41.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

