Private Trust Co. NA Buys 72 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after acquiring an additional 88,933 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 820,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $163,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $196.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average is $186.89. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.76 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.