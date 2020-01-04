Private Trust Co. NA Has $496,000 Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,606,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,547,000 after acquiring an additional 952,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,286,000 after acquiring an additional 345,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

