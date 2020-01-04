Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $231.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $171.10 and a one year high of $234.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.34.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.45.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.