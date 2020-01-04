Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,438,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,354,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,618,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,094 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.