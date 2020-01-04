Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,543,000. Man Group plc grew its position in General Mills by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

