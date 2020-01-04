Private Trust Co. NA Has $415,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,450.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 633,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,854,000 after acquiring an additional 608,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 318,336 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,744,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Funds LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000.

SPHD stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

