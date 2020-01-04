Park National Corp OH Sells 313 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $9,337,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.