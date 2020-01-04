Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Garmin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,475,000 after buying an additional 173,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 170,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $255,099.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 85,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $7,442,196.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,591,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock valued at $97,210,169. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

