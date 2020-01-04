Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $383,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $167.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

