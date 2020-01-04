Park National Corp OH Buys Shares of 1,537 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $742,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,862 shares of company stock worth $60,924,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

