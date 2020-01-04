Park National Corp OH Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.