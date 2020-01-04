Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

