Park National Corp OH Sells 1,500 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,482 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,436,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,378,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

