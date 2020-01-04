1,360 Shares in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $17,645,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $112,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $521,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Steris during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steris by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of STE opened at $150.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.02. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $102.38 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

