Park National Corp OH Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

