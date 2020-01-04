Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

