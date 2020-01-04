Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of Sohu.com worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Sohu.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 374,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $482.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. Sohu.com Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.