Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,280,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,909,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,997,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,212,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,003 shares of company stock worth $4,927,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CY shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

NASDAQ CY opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

