LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.95

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 81640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.06.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

