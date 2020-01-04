Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $460.00

Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (LON:HOTC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 460 ($6.05), with a volume of 23677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.85).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOTC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $548.79 million and a PE ratio of 50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 390.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (LON:HOTC)
Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.
