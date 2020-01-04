Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $276.00

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 269 ($3.54), with a volume of 509675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 262 ($3.45).

Several research firms have issued reports on CWR. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.61. The company has a market cap of $420.28 million and a P/E ratio of -80.29.

In other news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 249,637 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79), for a total value of £529,230.44 ($696,172.64).

About Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

