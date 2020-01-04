Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $315.00

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.14), with a volume of 42341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.12 ($4.24).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 291.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.14. The company has a market cap of $217.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Victoria Muir acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,749.01).

About Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

