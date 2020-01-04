ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.30

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.30 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.80.

ThinkSmart Company Profile (LON:TSL)

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

