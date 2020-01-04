SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.74), with a volume of 72875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 million and a P/E ratio of 25.24.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

