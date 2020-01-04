ITM Power (LON:ITM) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.60

Shares of ITM Power plc (LON:ITM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.60 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), with a volume of 3428775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.94).

Separately, First Berlin cut shares of ITM Power to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.86 million and a P/E ratio of -27.93.

In other news, insider Rachel Louise Smith sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £24,426.28 ($32,131.39).

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

