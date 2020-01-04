M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $138.04

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.04 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 7753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.71).

The stock has a market cap of $16.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.09.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

